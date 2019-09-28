|
|
Dorothy Devaney
Jersey City & Bayonne - On Monday, September 16, 2019 a longtime resident of Jersey City and Bayonne, N.J., Dorothy Devaney, died peacefully at her home in Lakewood, N.J. where she resided for the past 17 years with her husband of 66 years, Harry Devaney,
A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Saint Mary Star Of The Sea Roman Catholic Church in Bayonne. A Christian burial took place at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, N.J. after the mass.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 28, 2019