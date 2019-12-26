Services
Dorothy Di (Hencoski) Anna Obituary
Dorothy Di Anna (nee Hencoski)

Jackson - Dorothy Di Anna (nee Hencoski), 88, of Jackson, NJ, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Born in Newark, NJ, she lived in Verona, NJ before moving to Manahawkin in 1995 where she retired with her husband. She moved to Jackson, NJ after husband passed in 2014. She was a devoted catholic who loved to recite the Rosary and was active in all the social activities. She worked for several hospitals, including the Veterans Hospital, East Orange, as a Pathology secretary/ lab supervisor, her last position prior to retirement was at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, NJ. She was a very smart, caring person, a woman before her time.

She is predeceased by her husband, Anthony Di Anna, her four sisters and one brother.

Dorothy is survived by her four children; Nancy Di Anna of Basking Ridge, Frances Di Anna- Kinder of Bensalem, PA, and her husband William, Anthony Di Anna of Eatontown and Mary Ann Di Anna of Toms River, her seven grandchildren; Michelle, Anna Marie, William, Danielle, Mariella, Michael and Laura, her seven great grandchildren; Alivia, Harrison, Joseph, Ava, Santina, Delaney and Lilliana, as well as her many loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, 1pm to 5pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, 12/30/19, 11am at St. Mary's Church, 747 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Interment to follow, Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.maxwelltobiefh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Remember
 Back to today's Obituaries
