Dorothy Diamond
Whiting - Dorothy Diamond, 88, of Whiting, NJ, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at AristaCare at Whiting. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived in Monroe, NY for 20 years before moving to Whiting 34 years ago. Dorothy was a registered nurse at Tuxedo Memorial Hospital in Tuxedo, NY for 20 years. She was a baseball fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and the NY Mets. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting.
Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Richard Diamond in 2003, her beloved daughter, Denise A. Sullivan and her cherished granddaughter, Breanna A. Sullivan. She is survived by her loving son, Ronald Diamond of Hoboken, NJ.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 8th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:45 a.m., Friday, August 9th at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY. For information, direction and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 7, 2019