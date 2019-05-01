Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Virginia Beach, VA formerly of Oceanport & Allenhurst - Dorothy E. Cook, 91, of Virginia Beach, VA, where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law, formerly of Oceanport and Allenhurst, passed away peacefully Monday April 29th.

Dottie was born in Long Branch. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Asbury Park.

Dottie retired as Office Manager for Michael Friedman, DDS, Oakhurst.

Dottie loved reading and knitting. She enjoyed making and repairing clothing for family and friends but especially enjoyed making Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren. Her neighbors reaped the benefits of her delicious chocolate chip cookies and zucchini bread.

Dottie was a very altruistic woman who loved all people.

Dottie was predeceased by her husband Hartson Cook in 2011. She is survived by her children Stuart Cook, Fallon, NV, Scott & Terri Cook, Howell and Elaine & Ron Domalewski, Virginia Beach, VA; her grandchildren Lisa & Jonathan Jump, John Domalewski & Che Cook and great grandchildren Riley, Jaxson & Stuart.

Visitation Friday May 3rd 4-7 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service Saturday May 4th 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Dottie's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019
