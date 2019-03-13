|
|
Dorothy E. Meyer
formerly of Brick - Dorothy E. Meyer, 94, formerly of Brick passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Wellington Estates Assisted Living in Spring Lake. Mrs. Meyer was a LPN, Licensed Practical Nurse for many years at Pineland Associates in Brick before retiring in 1983. She proudly served in the US Army during WWII from 1944 - 1945. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was predeceased by her husband, a son, her daughter and her husband and by her brother. Surviving are her 7 sons and their families including 52 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
Visiting will be on Thursday from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted on Friday 10am in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Foundation. For more information and a full obituary please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019