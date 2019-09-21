|
|
Dorothy E. Norman
Normandy Beach, NJ - Dorothy E. (nee Buzzi) Norman, 92, of Normandy Beach, Toms River Twp., NJ, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born in Richmond Hill, Queens, NY, Dorothy grew up in Nutley, NJ and raised her family in Livingston, NJ. She and her husband spent their summers in Normandy Beach from 1967 until moving there full-time 25 years ago.
Dorothy was a 1944 graduate of Nutley High School and a 1945 graduate of Berkeley Secretarial School. She met her husband of 67 years when she was hired by his father at Norman Florist, Inc.
Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Alpheus J. Norman III, and her siblings, Eileen Geiler and John Buzzi. Surviving are her four children, Alpheus J. Norman IV and his wife Jeneene, Gary C. Norman and his wife Linda, Mark P. Norman, and Nancy A. Norman; her four grandchildren, David, Garrett, Peter, and Michael; and her great grandson, Samuel.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 8:30-10am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30am at St. Pio of Pietrelcina RC Church, Lavallette, NJ. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , https://act.alz.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 21, 2019