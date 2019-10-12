|
Dorothy "Ditty" Fritz
Point Pleasant - Dorothy "Ditty" Fritz (nee Kaufmann), 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Ditty grew up in Rahway and has lived in Point Pleasant for forty-three years. She was a long time employee of Diane Turton, Realtor.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over forty-nine years, James Fritz; parents, Christian and Dorothy Kaufmann; sister, Frances Chenoweth; and brother, Stephen "Buddy" Kaufmann.
Surviving are two daughters, Coleen Fritz of Wall and Kathleen Fritz and her husband, Ross Anderson of Point Pleasant; and one son, Robert James Fritz and his wife, Michelle of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are her brother, Christian Kaufmann; five grandchildren, Rebecca Holly and her husband, Kyle, Zachary Bruns, James and Ben Fritz, and Bryce Anderson; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Kent, and Drew; several nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, "Jada."
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. Monday, October 14 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 15 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Peter Church, Point Pleasant Beach. Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Saint Gregory's Pantry, 804 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 www.stgregoryspantry.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019