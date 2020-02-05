|
|
Dorothy G. Setaro
Red Bank - Dorothy G. Setaro, 84, of Red Bank, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020. She was born in Red Bank to the late John and Antoinette (Arnone) Setaro. Dorothy was a good student and an athlete at Red Bank Regional H.S. when she was struck with Polio in 1954. After spending a year in an iron lung, she recovered to the reality of no use of her right arm and hand, and limited use of her left arm and hand. Dorothy overcame many physical obstacles in her life, but always had a "can do attitude". She was fiercely independent. She received a diploma in accounting from LaSalle University in 1968 and a Bachelor of Science in Management from Kean College in 1991. Dorothy had a distinguished career with the IRS for 25 years, rising to Supervisor before retiring. She was a member of the Red Bank School Board from 1980-1983. Dorothy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, and a true inspiration to both our family and all who met her.
Dorothy is predeceased by her brothers: Dominic, Bernard, William, and Peter Setaro; her sisters: Rose Mazzucca, Angie Giglio, Lena Cerrone, Ida Setaro, Mildred Knight, and Nancy Raymond: her five nieces, two nephews and one great nephew. Surviving are her thirteen nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9th from 2:00 to 6:00 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM on Monday, February 10th, at St. Anthony Padua Church, 121 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be sent in Dottie's memory to the , Greater NJ Chapter, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07934. Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to express condolences.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020