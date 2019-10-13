Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Dorothy H. Smith Obituary
Dorothy H. Smith

Forked River - Dorothy H. Smith 97 of Forked River passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hampton Ridge Healthcare & Rehab., Toms River, NJ. She was born in Renovo, PA. Dorothy was a Secretary/Stenographer for Naval Air Engineering Station, Lakehurst, NJ before retiring in 1982. Dorothy was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Forked River and Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary Forked River Volunteer Fire Co.. She was predeceased by her brothers John, Gordon and Charles; and sisters Lillian Gregory and Sarah Higgins. She is survived by her son Raymond Jr.; daughter Linda Applegate; 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18th from 4-8 PM at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ. Funeral Service will be held Saturday 10:00 AM at Funeral Home, everyone can arrive at the funeral home 9:30 am, Burial will follow at Good Luck Cemetery, Forked River, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
