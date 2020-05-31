Dorothy Hoernlein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Hoernlein

Yardville - Dorothy Hoernlein, 88 of Yardville passed away Thursday May 28, 2020 at Hamilton Grove Health Care, Hamilton.

She worked as a Data Entry Operator for CRT Support in South Amboy for many years.

Dorothy was also a member and past President of Laurence Harbor Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Laurence Harbor Democratic Club and Charter member of Cliffwood Beach Democratic Club.

Dorothy is predeceased by her parents; Charles and Anna Wines, brother Charles Wines and her beloved husband, Bernard.

She leaves behind her loving children; Cynthia Hoernlein of Yardville, Kathleen Riley of Florida, John Hoernlein of Cliffwood Beach; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dorothy will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. A private family service will be held at Clover Leaf Park Cemetery in Woodbridge. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved