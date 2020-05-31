Dorothy Hoernlein
Yardville - Dorothy Hoernlein, 88 of Yardville passed away Thursday May 28, 2020 at Hamilton Grove Health Care, Hamilton.
She worked as a Data Entry Operator for CRT Support in South Amboy for many years.
Dorothy was also a member and past President of Laurence Harbor Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Laurence Harbor Democratic Club and Charter member of Cliffwood Beach Democratic Club.
Dorothy is predeceased by her parents; Charles and Anna Wines, brother Charles Wines and her beloved husband, Bernard.
She leaves behind her loving children; Cynthia Hoernlein of Yardville, Kathleen Riley of Florida, John Hoernlein of Cliffwood Beach; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dorothy will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. A private family service will be held at Clover Leaf Park Cemetery in Woodbridge. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com .
Yardville - Dorothy Hoernlein, 88 of Yardville passed away Thursday May 28, 2020 at Hamilton Grove Health Care, Hamilton.
She worked as a Data Entry Operator for CRT Support in South Amboy for many years.
Dorothy was also a member and past President of Laurence Harbor Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Laurence Harbor Democratic Club and Charter member of Cliffwood Beach Democratic Club.
Dorothy is predeceased by her parents; Charles and Anna Wines, brother Charles Wines and her beloved husband, Bernard.
She leaves behind her loving children; Cynthia Hoernlein of Yardville, Kathleen Riley of Florida, John Hoernlein of Cliffwood Beach; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dorothy will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. A private family service will be held at Clover Leaf Park Cemetery in Woodbridge. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.