Dorothy HoernleinYardville - Dorothy Hoernlein, 88 of Yardville passed away Thursday May 28, 2020 at Hamilton Grove Health Care, Hamilton.She worked as a Data Entry Operator for CRT Support in South Amboy for many years.Dorothy was also a member and past President of Laurence Harbor Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Laurence Harbor Democratic Club and Charter member of Cliffwood Beach Democratic Club.Dorothy is predeceased by her parents; Charles and Anna Wines, brother Charles Wines and her beloved husband, Bernard.She leaves behind her loving children; Cynthia Hoernlein of Yardville, Kathleen Riley of Florida, John Hoernlein of Cliffwood Beach; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Dorothy will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. A private family service will be held at Clover Leaf Park Cemetery in Woodbridge.