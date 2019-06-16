|
Dorothy I. Trella
Brick - Dorothy I. Trella, age 92, of Brick, NJ passed away on June 11, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Newark, NJ and lived in San Francisco before moving to Brick, NJ in 1980.
She was a volunteer at Ocean Medical Center Thrift Shop; Dorothy was an avid reader, enjoyed old time movies and reading about the actors.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Stanley Trella.
Surviving Dorothy are her 4 children, Gary Trella, Cynthia O'Connor, Deborah Trella-Mendl and, Mark Levy; she is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Services for Dorothy were private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019