Dorothy J. Dotson
Red Bank - Dorothy J. Dotson, 75, of Red Bank, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Wellsburg, WV, she has been a resident of Monmouth County for many years.
Ms. Dotson was an investment banker on Wall Street for 30 years before retiring. She also served on the Board of Directors of the West Virginia University Foundation, becoming its first Chief Investment Officer. She was a founding member of Lincroft Bible Church, where she served as a women's Bible study teacher, choir member, and on the Missions Committee. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, Bible study, travel, and watching WVU Mountaineer sports. She will be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched.
She was predeceased by her parents, George and Mary Dotson. Surviving are her cousins and dear close friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, December 7 at Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Rd, Lincroft, NJ 07738. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lincroft Bible Church or the WVU Eye Institute (Morgantown, WV.)
