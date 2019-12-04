Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Lincroft Bible Church
790 Newman Springs Rd
Lincroft, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dotson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Dotson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. Dotson Obituary
Dorothy J. Dotson

Red Bank - Dorothy J. Dotson, 75, of Red Bank, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Wellsburg, WV, she has been a resident of Monmouth County for many years.

Ms. Dotson was an investment banker on Wall Street for 30 years before retiring. She also served on the Board of Directors of the West Virginia University Foundation, becoming its first Chief Investment Officer. She was a founding member of Lincroft Bible Church, where she served as a women's Bible study teacher, choir member, and on the Missions Committee. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, Bible study, travel, and watching WVU Mountaineer sports. She will be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched.

She was predeceased by her parents, George and Mary Dotson. Surviving are her cousins and dear close friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, December 7 at Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Rd, Lincroft, NJ 07738. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lincroft Bible Church or the WVU Eye Institute (Morgantown, WV.)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -