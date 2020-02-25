Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Grove Church Cemetery
North Bergen, NJ
Berkeley Twp. - Dorothy J. Drozyner, 87, of Berkeley Twp. passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Morris View Healthcare Center, Morris Plains. Dorothy worked for Trust Company of New Jersey for many years before retiring. Born in Jersey City, she resided in North Bergen before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 1994. Dorothy was a member of the Salvation Army, Toms River. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Robert in 1985 and her son George Frank in 1997. She is survived by her nephews Benjamin and Eric Payne. Burial 12pm Thursday, February 27th at Grove Church Cemetery, North Bergen, NJ. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
