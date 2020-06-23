Dorothy J. Dugan



LAKEWOOD - Dorothy J Dugan, 101, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away at home on June 13, 2020. She was born in South Amboy, NJ, on November 17, 1918. She was raised in Toms River as a child on the Dugan Farm on Dugan Lane. She graduated Toms River High School as Salutatorian Class of 1936 and later inducted to the Toms River Hall of Fame in 1989.



Dorothy spent her entire career working for the US Department of Foreign Service and assigned to the American Consulate General offices in Shanghai, Berlin, Frankfurt, Vienna, Tokyo, Montreal, Paris and Washington DC.



Dorothy was predeceased by her sisters, Marie Carroll and Patricia F Tunney. Dorothy is by survived by nephew, Mickey Carroll and wife Barbara, nephew, Joseph Tunney and wife Wendy, niece Mary Lou Gibson and husband Dan, nephew Randy Tunney and wife Marian.



Cremation was private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River.









