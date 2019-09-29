|
|
Dorothy J. Falk
Wall Township - Dorothy J. (nee Mojjis) Falk, 74 of Wall Township and formerly of Lincroft passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune after a courageous battle with Leukemia.
Born in Newark to the late William E. and Matilda B. (nee Heck) Mojjis, Dorothy grew up in Pt. Pleasant, lived in Pine Beach, and then in Lincroft before moving to Wall Township 21 years ago.
She had been employed as a Supervisor for New Jersey Bell, working in Shrewsbury and Toms River, before leaving to raise a family.
Surviving is her devoted husband of 47 years Robert A. Falk; her beloved daughter Deborah Falk Mondello and husband Robert C. Mondello; and her 2 cherished grandchildren Joseph and Grace, of Danbury CT.
In keeping with Dorothy's wishes, all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either the , 14 Commerce Drive Suite 301, Cranford, NJ, 07016 or the , 2310 Rte 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ, 08736.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township. For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019