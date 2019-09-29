Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Falk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Falk


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. Falk Obituary
Dorothy J. Falk

Wall Township - Dorothy J. (nee Mojjis) Falk, 74 of Wall Township and formerly of Lincroft passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

Born in Newark to the late William E. and Matilda B. (nee Heck) Mojjis, Dorothy grew up in Pt. Pleasant, lived in Pine Beach, and then in Lincroft before moving to Wall Township 21 years ago.

She had been employed as a Supervisor for New Jersey Bell, working in Shrewsbury and Toms River, before leaving to raise a family.

Surviving is her devoted husband of 47 years Robert A. Falk; her beloved daughter Deborah Falk Mondello and husband Robert C. Mondello; and her 2 cherished grandchildren Joseph and Grace, of Danbury CT.

In keeping with Dorothy's wishes, all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either the , 14 Commerce Drive Suite 301, Cranford, NJ, 07016 or the , 2310 Rte 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ, 08736.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township. For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now