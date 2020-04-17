|
|
Dorothy J. Walsifer
Dorothy J. Walsifer, 87, of Key West, Fla., formerly of Belmar, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 of natural causes at Wellington Estates Memory Care Unit in Spring Lake, NJ. She was 87 years old.
Dorothy was a devoted wife for 61 years to her husband John until his passing in 2014. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Dorothy was born in Newark, lived in Nutley, New York and Middletown, NJ before moving to Belmar in 1967.
Dorothy was a homemaker, raising seven children while being a real estate owner and co-owner of D & J Shredder Co.
Dorothy was an avid traveler, driving with her husband all over the country in their motor home and sailing the high seas on cruise ships. She wintered in Key West until moving there permanently in 2003.
Dorothy welcomed all who visited her home. She was happiest when she had a crowd around her table eating her home cooked meals. She never let anyone go hungry. She could pull a meal together with whatever items were in her kitchen.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband John and her son James Walsifer. She is survived by her sons and daughter and their spouses, John F. Walsifer Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Florida, Mark Walsifer and his wife Mary of Belmar, Thomas Walsifer and his wife Wendy of New York, David Walsifer and his wife Rose of Belmar, Janet Jones and her husband Steve Osteen of Florida, and Nicholas Walsifer and his wife Kerri of Sea Girt.
She will also be dearly missed by her 14 grandchildren, Mark T. Walsifer, Christina Jones, Diana and her husband Kenjiro Tomita, Phillip Jones III and his wife Arielle, Kimberly Jones, Vincent Jones, John Walsifer III, Nicole Walsifer, Victoria Walsifer, Nicholas Walsifer Jr., Valentina Walsifer, Kimberly and her husband Andrew Roe, Kelly Walsifer and Kristin Walsifer.
Dorothy is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Kolton, Kensington and Korbin Roe, Kenneth and Elizabeth Tomita and Olivia Jones.
Dorothy's family would like to thank the staff at Wellington Estates for their wonderful care.
Because of the state of emergency, Dorothy's family will schedule a funeral mass and a celebration of Dorothy's life at a future date when circumstances permit.
For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020