1/1
Dorothy Jamison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Jamison

Freehold - Dorothy Jamison, 95, of Freehold, passed away on July 13, 2020, at Applewood Estates in Freehold, NJ. She was born and raised in Freehold before moving to Englishtown to raise her family. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Freehold. Dorothy was an owner and operator of the Jamison & Son Bus Company before retiring. She was a member of The Sons of Norway and Order of the Eastern Star.

Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Donald, first husband, Harley Jamison and her second husband, William Black. She is survived by her son Walter and daughter in law Marta; daughter Diane Walker and son in law John; daughter Eileen Ravally and son in law Raymond; son Larry Jamison and daughter in law Mary Jane; son Ricky and daughter in law Lori; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A wake service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A funeral service to follow. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. For information or to leave condolences, please go to www.freemanfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Freeman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freeman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved