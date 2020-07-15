Dorothy Jamison
Freehold - Dorothy Jamison, 95, of Freehold, passed away on July 13, 2020, at Applewood Estates in Freehold, NJ. She was born and raised in Freehold before moving to Englishtown to raise her family. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Freehold. Dorothy was an owner and operator of the Jamison & Son Bus Company before retiring. She was a member of The Sons of Norway and Order of the Eastern Star.
Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Donald, first husband, Harley Jamison and her second husband, William Black. She is survived by her son Walter and daughter in law Marta; daughter Diane Walker and son in law John; daughter Eileen Ravally and son in law Raymond; son Larry Jamison and daughter in law Mary Jane; son Ricky and daughter in law Lori; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A wake service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A funeral service to follow. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. For information or to leave condolences, please go to www.freemanfuneralhomes.com