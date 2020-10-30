1/1
Dorothy Jane Giddes
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Jane Giddes

Elizabeth - Dorothy "Jane" Giddes, 92, of Brick, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth to Mary and Charles Carter. She lived in Roselle before moving to Point Pleasant Beach where she lived until she lost her home during Sandy. She then moved to Greenbrier I where she lived prior to moving to the Chelsea in Brick two years ago. Dorothy worked as the Ammunition Coordinator at USP&FO for 34 years in Sea Girt and Lawrenceville, NJ.

Dorothy was very active in her community. She was a member of Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, the Regular Republican Organization of Point Pleasant Beach, the Woman's Republican Club of Bay Head and Mantoloking, the Point Pleasant Beach Beautification Committee, the Point

Pleasant Chapter of Deborah, the Daughters of Scotia, Flower of Scotland, and the Point Pleasant Historical Society.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband William W. Giddes, Jr in 1976 and her brothers Charles and John Carter. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mabel Carter and her 9 nephews and nieces: Charles Carter, William Carter, Gary Carter, Jane Carter, John Carter, Mary Anderson, Christine Davies, Virginia Roriston and Ellie Rezk. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private in Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, Point Pleasant Beach is handling the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved