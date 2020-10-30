Dorothy Jane Giddes



Elizabeth - Dorothy "Jane" Giddes, 92, of Brick, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth to Mary and Charles Carter. She lived in Roselle before moving to Point Pleasant Beach where she lived until she lost her home during Sandy. She then moved to Greenbrier I where she lived prior to moving to the Chelsea in Brick two years ago. Dorothy worked as the Ammunition Coordinator at USP&FO for 34 years in Sea Girt and Lawrenceville, NJ.



Dorothy was very active in her community. She was a member of Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, the Regular Republican Organization of Point Pleasant Beach, the Woman's Republican Club of Bay Head and Mantoloking, the Point Pleasant Beach Beautification Committee, the Point



Pleasant Chapter of Deborah, the Daughters of Scotia, Flower of Scotland, and the Point Pleasant Historical Society.



Dorothy was predeceased by her husband William W. Giddes, Jr in 1976 and her brothers Charles and John Carter. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mabel Carter and her 9 nephews and nieces: Charles Carter, William Carter, Gary Carter, Jane Carter, John Carter, Mary Anderson, Christine Davies, Virginia Roriston and Ellie Rezk. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.



Burial will be private in Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, Point Pleasant Beach is handling the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store