|
|
Dorothy Joan Lafaire
Tinton Falls - Dorothy Joan Lafaire, 90, of Tinton Falls, passed away at Riverview Medical Center on June 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Jersey City to the late Harold and Edna (Neubauer) Quitzau. Dorothy lived most of her life in Middletown and was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church. In her later years, she attended Hope Presbyterian Church in Tinton Falls. Dorothy worked in the banking industry, but mostly she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband Paul Lafaire in 2007. Surviving are her loving daughters Doreen Clark and husband Frank, Karen Erbig and husband Jeff, and Laura Morris and husband John, She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Kerri and husband Tony, Jeffrey and wife Sara, Meagan and fiancé Ben, John and wife Rebecca, Bob and husband Kris, and Scott. Also her two great-granddaughters Uma and Mireya.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Dorothy's memory to Hope Presbyterian Church, 1189 Hope Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724. Please visit Dorothy's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019