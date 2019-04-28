|
|
Dorothy Kathan Jardine
formerly of Little Silver - Dorothy Kathan Jardine died peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born Dorothy Marilyn Kathan on June 30, 1933 in Schenectady, NY to Dr. Norman Dudley Kathan and Marjorie Greenman Kathan. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School (1951) and Skidmore College (1955) with a Bachelor's Degree in nursing.
Through the years Dorothy lived in a wide variety of places, growing up in Schenectady, NY before moving to Guantanamo Naval Base, Cuba with her first husband Chester Blakelock, she subsequently lived in Fishkill and Port Washington, NY, Little Silver, Shrewsbury and Red Bank NJ before settling in Avon, CT to be located centrally to her grown children.
She lived in Little Silver, NJ for over 30 years, raising her family, working as a nurse at Riverview Hospital and Monmouth Medical Center and volunteering in the community. Dorothy was an active member of Shrewsbury Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and doing puzzles. Dorothy maintained a summer home in upstate New York on the Great Sacandaga Lake.
Dorothy is survived by her brother Norman 'Pete' Dudley Kathan Jr. (Penny), her three children, Sandra Blakelock (William Pfister) of Little Silver, NJ, Donald Blakelock (Elizabeth) of West Hartford, CT and David Blakelock (Margaret) of Needham, MA and 7 grandchildren (Rebecca, Caroline, Catherine, Judith, Karen, Alexandra and David Ian) also 3 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Fredrick Jardine, parents, sister Barbara Kathan Wilson of Cobleskill, NY and a grandson Andrew Reeve Blakelock.
A Memorial Service and internment will be held on June 29 at 11:00 AM at Shrewsbury Presbyterian Church, Sycamore Avenue, Shrewsbury, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 100days100courses - Drive to Cure Alzheimer's. Checks may be made out to '100 Days 100 Courses' and sent to 217 Edgewater Drive, Needham, MA 02492.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019