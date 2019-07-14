Dorothy Kelman



Anaheim, CA - Dorothy "Dottie" Kelman - passed away Monday, July 8th, 2019 peacefully and in the company of family at her home in Anaheim CA at the age of 86. She was born August 18, 1932 in Elizabeth NJ, to her caring mother Rose Loble (deceased), and had two loving sisters, Betty Pasiliavich (deceased) and Martha Everdean.



She met the love of her life and husband of 50+ years Gifford Kelman. Together they moved briefly to Hazlet NJ, before settling down in Holmdel NJ, where they spent 25 years raising their five boys together.



Dorothy was an active member of the community, taking part in and supporting various community and school organizations over the years. She was an artist that shared her talents in many ways including prom decoration committees, creating flyers and posters for school events, and drawing hand sketched Christmas cards for a Boy Scouts fundraiser, to name a few.



She valued family above all else, and nothing made her happier or gave her more pride than her five sons and all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a strong and talented woman with a loving, supportive and accepting heart. She had great empathy and integrity and genuinely cared for everyone around her. Her passion for life exuded from her, and you could often find her dancing and singing her way through each day as if her life was a 1940's musical.



More important than any accomplishment or piece of artwork, Dottie will be remembered for her incredible spirit and the way she touched the lives of everyone around her with kindness, love and positivity. She had an uncanny ability to make everyone she knew feel like they had a special connection with her, and they did. Her ability to love was endless.



She was a faithful wife, incredible mother and grandmother, a loving sister and aunt, and an unforgettable friend to so many that had the privilege to know her. Her legacy of love, passion, kindness, and acceptance will live on through the many friends and family that are left behind. We can only hope to do it as well a she did.



Dottie is survived by Her five loving sons, Jerry, Gary, Glenn, Garth & Geoff and their families, which include 12 amazing grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



A service will be held Friday, July 19th, at 11:00 AM at Holmdel Mausoleum 900 Holmdel Road, Holmdel. An entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum. In lieu of traditional remembrance the family has asked to have contributions made in memory of Dorothy to . . Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019