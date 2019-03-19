Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine's Church
110 Bray Ave.
Middletown, NJ
Dorothy Keough

Middletown - Dorothy Keough, of Middletown, NJ, passed away suddenly at home on March 16, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Middletown for over 70 years.

She was quick witted and had a wonderful sense of humor.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Dorothy and James Bove; granddaughter, Denise Bove; great-grandson Daniel Bove; sister, Helen Collins; brother, Edward Ruther; and sister-in-law, Pat Ruther.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John Keough, and her son, Jack Keough

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9-10 am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Dorothy's name to the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org/

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 19, 2019
