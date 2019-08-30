|
|
Dorothy Koller
Toms RIver - Dorothy "Mickey" Koller, 89, of Cranbury, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at The Elms in Cranbury.
Born and raised in New York City, she also resided in the Bronx , NY and Old Bridge, before moving to Toms River, where she resided for 22 years.
Mickey was a School Aide for Old Bridge Township.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Toms River, where she volunteered at the food pantry and Carpenter Shop.
She is predeceased by her husband, Francis Koller (d.1998) one brother, Lawrence Higgins and one sister, Evelyn Bristol.
Surviving are her children, Timothy Koller of Staten Island, Nora Velarides and her husband Anastasios of Marlton, Teresa Koller of Mt. Laurel and Margaret Koller of Edison; siblings, Marie Posey, Rita Holzbaur and her husband, Dave, and Joanie Gawrylowicz; grandchildren, Matthew, Steven, Katie, Christopher, Emily, Laura and Sean.
The Funeral will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 8:15 am Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. and Cooper Ave., Iselin, followed by a 9:00am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.
Visitation is Friday 4-8pm at our Iselin Location.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
St Jude Children's Research Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or
St. Joseph's Church Food Pantry, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2019