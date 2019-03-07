Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Intercessory Tabernacle Ministries
500 Arlington Ave.,
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Intercessory Tabernacle Ministries
500 Arlington Ave.
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Dorothy L. Craddox

Obituary

Dorothy L. Craddox Obituary
Dorothy L. Craddox

Neptune - Dorothy L. Craddox, 61, of Neptune made her transition on Thursday February 28, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. Dorothy was a beautiful educated woman of faith with a magnetic personality. She believed knowledge is power, education is a liberator, but wisdom and understanding is greater than them all. However, it is all for nothing without God, who is the giver of all good and perfect gifts. Visitation will be Saturday March 9, 2019 from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am at Intercessory Tabernacle Ministries, 500 Arlington Ave., Lakewood, NJ. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019
