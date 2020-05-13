Dorothy L. Geiger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. Geiger

Freehold and formerly of Brielle - Dorothy Lynn Geiger, nee Kaiser of Freehold, formerly of Brielle passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Applewood Estates in Freehold, NJ. Dorothy grew up in Roselle Park, NJ. She met and fell in love with Robert J. Geiger ("Bob"). Dorothy and Bob were married in 1955 and were loving companions for sixty years.

Dorothy was rarely without a book in hand or closely within reach. She was known by family and friends as an outstanding cook and was always trying new recipes. Her fifteen grandchildren delighted in working alongside her in the kitchen to bake her famous variety of Christmas cookies.

Dorothy's greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. The summers spent on Chadwick Beach Island with family, fishing and crabbing, were among her fondest memories. After retiring, Bob and Dorothy traveled extensively around the world; the highlight was on safari in South Africa.

Dorothy was a member of "Gulls on the Go" club and Brielle Woman's Club, volunteering her time to enhance the quality of life within her community. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Denis Church, Manasquan saying the rosary and attending Mass each day.

Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob, in 2015 and her eldest child, Bob Jr in 2013. Surviving are her children and their spouses; daughter Beth Hanson and husband Bill of Radnor PA, son Matthew and wife Carolyn of Monmouth Beach, son Adam of Oceanport, son Stephen and wife Margaret of Fair Haven and her daughter-in-law Lisa Kogovsek of Pueblo, CO, and her 15 dear grandchildren Bobby, Kevin, Brian, Morgan, Lizann, Carl, Allie, Adam Jr., Zachary, Emily, Alex, Grace, Addison, Watson, and Callaghan. Dorothy was beloved by her family and many who were privileged to call her 'friend'.

Due to state restrictions, only immediate family will attend a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102 (www.alz.org/nca/donate)

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.

To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved