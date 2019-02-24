|
|
Dorothy L. Hillner
Brick - Dorothy L. (Boehm) Hillner, age 96, of Brick, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at home. Born in Newark, she lived in Irvington and Colts Neck prior to moving to Brick in 1995. She worked as a bookkeeper for Crocker Wheeler Company and her husband's firm for many years prior to retiring. Dorothy was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Brick where she was a choir member, participated in the UMW and Senior Joy. She was also a member of the Monmouth Civic Chorus.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Rudolph in 1994 and her daughter-in-law, June in 2016. She is survived by two sons Bruce Hillner of Brick, NJ and Paul Hillner of Cincinnati, OH; 7 grandchildren Adriane Shaffer, Sara Hillner, Timothy Hillner, Brian Hillner, Lauren Hillner, Preston Hillner, Jacob Hillner; and 3 great-grandchildren Elliana, Ethan, and Emelia.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 2PM to 4PM and 7PM to 9PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11AM at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Herbertsville Road, Brick. Interment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park, Union. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation at . Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019