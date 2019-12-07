|
Dorothy L. Rekeda
Dorothy L. Rekeda 91, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born in West Orange, NJ and grew up in Irvington. She graduated from Irvington High School where she was a cheerleader and was crowned "Miss Congeniality" and "Miss Photogenic". She met her beloved husband on Belmar Beach. She was married to the "love of her life", Michael for 66 years. They moved to Oakhurst in 1953 where she was a communicant of St. Jerome's Church, West Long Branch. She started her first dance studio in their basement of their Oakhurst home in 1963. Several years later, she opened a larger dance studio in Elberon, NJ. Soon after, she opened another studio naming it "Rekeda Dance, Gymnastics & Karate" teaching many students for over 50 years. She also ran the formal dances and water shows at Allenhurst Beach Club for many years. She was full of life and always had a smile on her face while being an inspiration to all of her students. She had a passion for dance, enjoyed working out and took aerobics into her 80's.
She was a devoted wife and mother who loved unconditonally. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends especially, the times in Cocoa Beach, FL. She loved all animals, particularly her cats and dogs and the occassional raccoon, possum and squirrel being the Dr. Dot Dolittle of Oakhurst.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Lillian Britz. She is survived by her children; Michael and fiance, Carmen, Scott and Karen, West, Kara Raymond and her husband Jamie, and grandchildren; Lana, Kiernan, Cameron, Lily, Lola and Sarah.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-4 and from 7 pm until her funeral service at 8:30 pm Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019