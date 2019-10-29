|
|
Dorothy L. Thompson
Asbury Park - Dorothy Louise Thompson lovingly known as "Dot," 63, of Asbury Park, NJ was called home on October 22, 2019. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to cook, sing, dance and laugh. Dot had an infectious laugh that brightened any room. She will be remembered for her jokes and truthfulness. Dot lived life to its fullest. Visitation will be Friday November 1st from 11 am until the funeral service at 12 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
