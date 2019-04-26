Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Gabriel's Historic Church
549 County Road 520
Marlboro, NJ
View Map
Dorothy La Cava Obituary
Dorothy La Cava

Old Bridge - Dorothy W. La Cava, 89, of Old Bridge, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, she lived in Old Bridge and Freehold Township before residing in Spring Hill, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Saverio in 2016. She is survived by her four sons and daughters in law, Carmine (Sue), Francis (Mary Anne), Gregory (Renee), Matthew (Joan), her two daughters and sons in law, Theresa (Tom) Ganter and Barbara (Glenn) Freeman, 30 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, April 26th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. Her funeral liturgy will be on Saturday at 1:00 pm at St. Gabriel's Historic Church, 549 County Road 520, Marlboro. Interment to follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Freehold. Should friends desire, donations in her memory can be made to Joan Dancy and PALS, 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank, N.J. 07701 or Daughters of Divine Charity, c/o Sister Stephanie Szody, 850 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, N.Y. 10305. To leave a condolence or find directions visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019
