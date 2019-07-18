|
Dorothy Lorenz
Beach Haven Terrace - Dorothy Mae Lorenz (nee Schmidt), age 88, of Beach Haven Terrace, Long Beach Island passed away on Sunday June 30, 2019 at Southern Ocean Center, Manahawkin. Dorothy was born in Syracuse, NY and formerly of Lincroft before moving to Beach Haven Terrace in 1975 where she had been a summer resident since 1956. Dorothy was a very active member of the Terrace First United Methodist Church and a 70-year member of the Eastern Star- Beverly Maqueda #276 Chapter. She was also a member of the International Chili Society and a chili cookoff champion. She enjoyed entering her chili in various events and had won numerous times.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Julius in 1997 and her sister, Marion Celic. Surviving are her 2 sons, Stephen and his wife Linda of Medford, David and his wife Cindy of Marlton and Linda Ewan and her husband Bill of Edgewater Park. Also surviving are her grandchildren Scott, Julia, John and her caregiver for the past 4 years, Jackie Arthur.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Terrace United Methodist Church, 101 East New Jersey Avenue (corner of Beach Avenue), Beach Haven Terrace, NJ. 08008. In lieu of flowers contributions should be made to the church in Dorothy's memory. Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom (609-494-2565) was in care of arrangements.
Published in Beach Haven Times on July 18, 2019