Dorothy Louise Heffner
Dorothy Louise Heffner, age 100, of St. Joseph's Senior Living in Louisville, Ohio, went home peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on July 26, 2020, after a short illness. Dorothy was born on June 2, 1920 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She graduated from Youngstown Rayen High School in 1938, where she excelled at baseball, basketball, and volleyball and was a member of numerous clubs and activities. She majored in education at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and graduated in 1942. She really enjoyed interacting with students of all ages and taught school at both the elementary and high school levels. In the Canton area, she taught at Canton South and Glenwood high schools and spent many years at Our Lady of Peace school. Upon completing her teaching career, she was a legal secretary for the Eugene P. Okey law firm in downtown Canton.
She married Jerome A. Heffner, Sr. in 1948, and they made their home in Canton, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her brother Ockle E. (Bettylu) Johnson, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Madonna (Paul) Gaus of Wooster, Ohio, and her son Jerome A. (Barbara) Heffner, Jr. of North Beach Haven, New Jersey; four grandchildren Laura (Brian) Hansen, Amy (Jeremy) Gaumer, Sarah Heffner, and Luke Heffner; and seven great grandchildren Noah, Grant, and Pierce McKee; Tommy and Ellie Hansen; and Rory and Lyric Gaumer; her sister Margaret (Will) Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a very godly, faith-filled mother, grandmother, and friend. She always had a positive outlook on life. She was a kind and gentle person, always optimistic and pleasant, who never thought badly of anyone. Dorothy was devout and prayerful, always with a rosary in her hand, a faithful child of God. Her Catholic faith was very important to her, and she attended Mass as often as she could throughout her lifetime.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by McIntire, Bradham & Sleek, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, Ohio. A private memorial service will be held with immediate family only. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be announced at a later date.
A special thank you to all the loving and caring people at St. Joseph's Senior Living who took such wonderful care of Dorothy throughout her stay there and to Crossroads Hospice for comforting her during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
or the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com