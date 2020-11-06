1/1
Dorothy Lucille Kinney
Dorothy Lucille Kinney

Manchester - Dorothy Lucille Kinney, age 91 of Manchester NJ passed away on November 4, 2020.

She was born and raised in Kearny, NJ and moved to Brick in 1957 where she raised her family before moving to Manchester in 1992.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Kinney (1984), her brother Oscar Hanson and sister Beatrice Mitchell. She is survived by her children Luanne Bishop and her husband David, Douglas Kinney and his wife Cynthia, and Christine Manolio and her husband Philip; as well as her grandchildren Andrew, Joey, James, Melanie, and Kevin and great grandchildren Madeline, Henry, Savanna, Amelia and Nico.

Dorothy was employed as a secretary for the Brick Board of Education for 23 years before retiring in 1991. She was an active member of the Brick Junior Sports League, enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling the world and wintering in Fort Pierce Fl. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Due to COVID-19 concerns the family will hold a private funeral service and interment on her family plot at the Ocean County Memorial Park. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
