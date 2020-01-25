|
Dorothy M. Bianco
Ocean - Dorothy M. Bianco, 95 of Ocean, NJ passed away on Friday January 24, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her loving family by her side.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Thursday January 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Avon, NJ. Interment will follow at St Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. To read complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020