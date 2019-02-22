Services
S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
267 Centre Street
Nutley, NJ 07110
(973) 667-0875
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
267 Centre Street
Nutley, NJ 07110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Centeno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Centeno

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy M. Centeno Obituary
Dorothy M. Centeno

Nutley - Loving Mother & Grandmother.

Dorothy M. Centeno, 76 of Nutley, passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Born in Plainfield, Dorothy was raised in an orphanage in Jersey City and later lived in Spring Lake before coming to Nutley 10 years ago. Mrs. Centeno was active with Catholic Charities and was dearly devoted to her sons and helping to raise her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Robert Centeno and Joseph J. Centeno and her grandchildren, Danielle, Josephine, Ava, Vantentina, Frank and Michael. She also leaves her sister, Virginia Moccia.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home (www.swbrownandson.com), 267 Centre St. Nutley on Saturday February 23 at 11:30 am.

The cremation services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharitiesusa.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now