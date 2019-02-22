|
|
Dorothy M. Centeno
Nutley - Loving Mother & Grandmother.
Dorothy M. Centeno, 76 of Nutley, passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Born in Plainfield, Dorothy was raised in an orphanage in Jersey City and later lived in Spring Lake before coming to Nutley 10 years ago. Mrs. Centeno was active with Catholic Charities and was dearly devoted to her sons and helping to raise her beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Robert Centeno and Joseph J. Centeno and her grandchildren, Danielle, Josephine, Ava, Vantentina, Frank and Michael. She also leaves her sister, Virginia Moccia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home (www.swbrownandson.com), 267 Centre St. Nutley on Saturday February 23 at 11:30 am.
The cremation services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharitiesusa.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019