Dorothy M. DePietro
- - Dorothy M. DePietro died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 105. Friends and relatives may visit on Friday, March 27th from 10 am - 11:30 am at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon at St. Pius X Church, Montville. Interment to follow at St. Catharine Cemetery, SeaGirt, NJ.
Dorothy was a longtime parishioner of St. Martha's Church for which she served as Eucharistic Minister. She volunteered for many years at Point Pleasant Hospital. She was past president of the Rosary Altar Society, a charter member of AARP, Ladies Guard and charter member of St. Martha's Beehive. At the time of her death, Dorothy was a resident at the Chelsea in Montville, New Jersey. She was an active member of St. Pius X Church for the past 14 years.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph L.; to whom she was married for 54 years, and son, Donald Michael. She is survived by her sons Joseph A. and Vincent Paul.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019