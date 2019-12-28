|
Dorothy M. Gauch
Point Pleasant - Dorothy M. Gauch (nee Hoaglund), 93, of Point Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Born in Kearny to the late John and Esther Hoaglund, she has lived in Point Pleasant for sixty-six years. Mrs. Gauch was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Manasquan; the Presbyterian Women Circles; and the O.E.S., Faith Chapter.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, of over sixty-six years, Henry "Harry" Gauch.
Surviving are her son, Harry R. Gauch and his wife, Terri of Jersey City; and two daughters, Renee O'Brien and her husband, David of Bay Head, and Yvonne Barnickel and her husband, James of Pittsburgh, PA. Also surviving are her sister, Joan Rawlins; eight grandchildren, Daniel, Maura, Aimee, Sarah, Paula, Megan, Jaime, and James, Jr., and twenty-four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m., Monday, December 30 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 31 a service will be held at the funeral home, followed by interment at White Lawn Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Saint Jude Children's Hospital For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019