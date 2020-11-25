1/
Dorothy Marie (Squillante) Johnson
Dorothy Marie (Squillante) Johnson

Asbury Park - DOROTHY MARIE (SQUILLANTE) JOHNSON, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. She was 89.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:15 AM, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 1 St. Thomas Plaza, Old Bridge, under the direction of The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, at a later date.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, November 27th, from 2-5 PM, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, Old Bridge. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made, in Dorothy's honor, to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or the American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org.




Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
