Dorothy Marie (Squillante) Johnson
Asbury Park - DOROTHY MARIE (SQUILLANTE) JOHNSON, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. She was 89.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:15 AM, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 1 St. Thomas Plaza, Old Bridge, under the direction of The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, at a later date.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, November 27th, from 2-5 PM, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, Old Bridge. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made, in Dorothy's honor, to the Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
, or the American Stroke Association
at www.stroke.org
.