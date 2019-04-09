Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Dorothy Sleifer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Deal, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Sleifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mary "Dottie" Sleifer


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Mary "Dottie" Sleifer Obituary
Dorothy Mary "Dottie" Sleifer

Ocean Township - Dorothy Mary "Dottie" Sleifer, 82, of Ocean Township, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in New York City, daughter of Sophie Anthony.

Dorothy worked as a nurse for 31 years and started her career at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ.

Dorothy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jay Sleifer Jr. and is survived by her sons, Michael and Donna Sleifer of Bel Air, MD, Mark and Christine Sleifer of Neptune, NJ, Jay Sleifer III and fiancé Cherilynn Smith; and her three grandchildren, Alexander, Erica, Jeremy, and two step-grandchildren Kate and Samantha.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10 from 4-8 pm in Buckley Funeral Home, Asbury Park. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:30 am in St. Mary's Church, Deal. Entombment in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now