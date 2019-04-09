|
Dorothy Mary "Dottie" Sleifer
Ocean Township - Dorothy Mary "Dottie" Sleifer, 82, of Ocean Township, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in New York City, daughter of Sophie Anthony.
Dorothy worked as a nurse for 31 years and started her career at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ.
Dorothy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jay Sleifer Jr. and is survived by her sons, Michael and Donna Sleifer of Bel Air, MD, Mark and Christine Sleifer of Neptune, NJ, Jay Sleifer III and fiancé Cherilynn Smith; and her three grandchildren, Alexander, Erica, Jeremy, and two step-grandchildren Kate and Samantha.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10 from 4-8 pm in Buckley Funeral Home, Asbury Park. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:30 am in St. Mary's Church, Deal. Entombment in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019