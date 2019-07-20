Dorothy "Dottie" Mazza



Oceanport - Dorothy "Dottie" Mazza (nee Carl), 78 passed away peacefully on July 18, at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Born in Long Branch, NJ, she lived in Oceanport, Holmdel, Spring Lake, Marco Island, Fl. and returned to Oceanport. She was a homemaker and secretary for the family businesses.



In 1959 Dorothy would marry Joseph Mazza, they moved to Oceanport where they raised their two children. Throughout the years Dorothy and Joe developed a love for travel. They made their way through the United states in an RV motor coach and saw as much as they could. They then took their travels through Puerto Rico and all through Italy. She loved their time traveling together.



One of her favorite travel destinations was Portland, Maine where they spent a lot of their time. They also loved their home in Marco Island, Florida where they spent 25 years together. She spent 61 years with the love of her life traveling the world.



She was predeceased by a daughter Kathleen Mazza. Surviving Dottie are: husband Joseph Mazza Jr., son Joseph Mazza III, brother Fred Carl, grandchildren Chrissy Bryant, Joe Bryant and Taylor Mazza, her great-grandchildren Carter and Liam and 9 loving brothers and sisters-in- law.



Visitation will be Sunday July 21st from 3:00-7:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday July 22nd 10:00 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 101 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch followed by an entombment at Woodbine Cemetery, 14 Maple Avenue, Oceanport.



To share a message of condolence or a favorite memory please visit Dorothy's page at www.woolleyboglioli.com.