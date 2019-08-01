|
Dorothy Muth
Manahawkin - Dorothy Muth (nee Jacondin), age 90 of Manahawkin NJ, went home to be with her Lord on July 22, 2019.
Born January 14, 1929 in the Bronx, NY, she lived in New York City prior to Manahawkin where she resided for the last 65 years. Prior to her retirement, Dorothy worked as a crossing guard, court matron and police officer for the Stafford Twp. Police Department. She was a charter member of the Stafford Twp. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Stafford Twp. First Aid Squad, and a member of the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Manahawkin.
She is predeceased by her husband, John C. Muth Jr, and her two brothers and three sisters.
Dorothy is survived by her son, John C. Muth III & his wife Allison, her daughter, Berthalyn Wode & her husband Claude, her granddaughter, Candice, her great grandson, Richard, her great-great granddaughter, Mia, and her very good friend Louise Muth.
Services were held under the care of Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin, NJ.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Aug. 1, 2019