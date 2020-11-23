Dorothy Mykityshyn Canzano
Bethlehem,PA - Dorothy Mykityshyn Canzano passed away on November 23, 2020 at age 90, almost five years after her husband Anthony. Dorothy was born and raised in Jersey City NJ, graduated Snyder HS, worked at New Jersey Bell Telephone and then married at 19 in 1949 to Anthony Canzano. The coupled retired to Greenbriar in Brick, NJ. Dorothy recently moved to Atria Senior Living in Bethlehem PA. She is survived by her sister, Nettie Mykityshyn Macrae of Bloomfield NJ, her children, Dorothy Canzano Beach of Springboro Ohio, Anthony Canzano of Sussex NJ, Daniel Canzano of Richmond VA, Peter Canzano of Milford NJ and Michael Canzano of Basking Ridge NJ; along with grandchildren Brett Beach (two great grandchildren), Dara De Luigi (two great grandchildren), Lauren and Eric Canzano, and Sophia and Michelle Canzano.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services.
