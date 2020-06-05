Dorothy Nissim



Tinton Falls - Dorothy (Dodie) Nissim passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at Atria Assisted Living in Tinton Falls, NJ. She was 96.



Dodie was born and raised in the South Bronx, NY, and moved to Asbury Park her senior year of high school. After marrying her husband Albert, she moved to Ocean Township, NJ where she raised her family.



Dodie and her husband owned several businesses including Shore Direct Mail and Musical Heritage Society. She successfully ran the businesses for more than 30 years.



Dodie was kind and generous to everyone she encountered. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who was always happiest when surrounded by her family.



Daughter of the late Jack and Clara Schwartz, she was predeceased by her husband Albert, who passed away in 2010 and her son Robert who passed away in 2015. She was also predeceased by her sister Ruth Wizell.



Surviving are her sons Donald and his wife Deborah of Sea Bright and Jefferey, his wife Anne of Brielle, her daughter-in-law Carol, 7 grandchildren: Frank Nissim and fiancé Lauren Grossman, Jennifer L. Nissim, Jennifer A. Nissim, Janel Mead and her husband Charles, Isaac Nissim, Rachael Nissim and Alexandra Nissim and 3 great-grandchildren: Sam Smith, Lena Nissim and Sullivan Mead.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charity, Fulfill (Food Bank of Monmouth County)



A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Bloomfield Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean, are in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store