Dorothy Pawlak
Wall Township - Pawlak, Dorothy, 89 of Wall Township, N.J. passed away on December 9, 2019. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Mr. and Mrs. Rutkowski. Dorothy committed a significant portion of her life as a teacher in the Shrewsbury school system. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2015.
There will be a Mass of Burial Christian on Monday December 16, 2019 - 11:30 AM at St. James R.C. Church in Red Bank, N.J. Interment will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 - 12:30 PM at St. Mary's cemetery in Hanover Twp, PA. Please visit Dorothy's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019