Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Red Bank,, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Red Bank,, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Pawlak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Pawlak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Pawlak Obituary
Dorothy Pawlak

Wall Township - Pawlak, Dorothy, 89 of Wall Township, N.J. passed away on December 9, 2019. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Mr. and Mrs. Rutkowski. Dorothy committed a significant portion of her life as a teacher in the Shrewsbury school system. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2015.

There will be a Mass of Burial Christian on Monday December 16, 2019 - 11:30 AM at St. James R.C. Church in Red Bank, N.J. Interment will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 - 12:30 PM at St. Mary's cemetery in Hanover Twp, PA. Please visit Dorothy's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -