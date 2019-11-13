|
|
Dorothy R. Penrose
Lakewood - Dorothy Penrose, 95, of Lakewood passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born in Plainfield and resided in Point Pleasant prior to moving to Lakewood. Dorothy was a communicant of St. Peter's R. C. Church in Point Pleasant Beach.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2011 and her daughter, Jayne Dafeldecker in 2003. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Jr. and Jacqueline of Brick; a daughter and son-in-law Rosemarie and William House of Point Pleasant; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Freeman Funeral Home in Freehold. To leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019