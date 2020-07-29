Dorothy Rebecca Phillips
Long Branch - Dorothy Rebecca Phillips, 85 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Dorothy was born in Neptune, NJ on June 8, 1935 and attended the local schools. She was employed as a domestic worker at Tinton Falls Convalescent Center for many years. She retired at the age of 61 after her health declined.
Visitation will be Saturday August 1st from 10 am until time of the funeral service at 12 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
