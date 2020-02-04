Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Reum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Reum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Reum Obituary
Dorothy Reum

Toms River, NJ - Dorothy Reum, 88 of Holiday City West section of Berkeley Township, NJ passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. She was born in Newark, NJ. She was a Medical Assistant for Dr. Qualter, with offices located in Maplewood, NJ. She was a member of The New Apostolic Church in Wall, NJ. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest, her daughter Linda Christine Arends, and her brother Paul Anest. Surviving is her daughter Diane Epple of Toms River, her son-in-law John Arends of NC, her two grandchildren, Tanza Melinda Sampson of NC, and John EJ Arends of Texas and three great grandchildren Evan, Aiden and Chloe. Services are Private and under the direction of Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. 08757. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
Download Now