|
|
Dorothy Reum
Toms River, NJ - Dorothy Reum, 88 of Holiday City West section of Berkeley Township, NJ passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. She was born in Newark, NJ. She was a Medical Assistant for Dr. Qualter, with offices located in Maplewood, NJ. She was a member of The New Apostolic Church in Wall, NJ. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest, her daughter Linda Christine Arends, and her brother Paul Anest. Surviving is her daughter Diane Epple of Toms River, her son-in-law John Arends of NC, her two grandchildren, Tanza Melinda Sampson of NC, and John EJ Arends of Texas and three great grandchildren Evan, Aiden and Chloe. Services are Private and under the direction of Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. 08757. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020