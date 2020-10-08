Dorothy "Dottie" S. Basti



Dorothy "Dottie" S. Basti (nee Resuta), 67, of Toms River, NJ passed away on October 6, 2020 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Born in Hazleton, PA, Dottie was raised in Lebanon, PA where she graduated from Lebanon High School in 1971. She resided in Toms River, NJ for the last 20 years. Dottie worked for the the Ocean County Health Department for many years and retired in 2019. She loved to garden, read, design miniatures, relax in the sand in Wildwood, and entertain us with her quick wit, among many treasured pastimes. She was a loyal friend and an integral part of our family. We will miss her forever.



Dorothy is predeceased by her father, Michael Resuta. She is survived by her mother Dorothy Sparks (DellaCroce) and step-father Robert Sparks, her loving husband of 25 years, Martin Basti, children Morgan Silverman & husband Sean, Andrew Basti & wife Jessica, grandchildren Emily Silverman, Dakota, Olivia, and Tessa Basti, sister Debra Pagano, niece Gabrielle Pagano, her Aunt Elizabeth Leaser, Aunt AnnMarie DellaCroce, Aunt and Uncle Donna and Thomas Basti, her sisters-in-law Gabrielle Sutcliffe and Colette Basti, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and her adored pup Morris.



All services will be held in Hershey, PA where Dorothy will be laid to rest. The viewing will be held on Sunday October 11th from 5-7 PM at Hoover Funeral Home, 88 Lucy Avenue, Hershey, PA. Church service will be held Monday October 12th at 11:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 359 W. Areba Avenue, Hershey, PA followed by the burial at Hershey Cemetery.









