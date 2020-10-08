1/1
Dorothy S. "Dottie" Basti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dottie" S. Basti

Dorothy "Dottie" S. Basti (nee Resuta), 67, of Toms River, NJ passed away on October 6, 2020 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Born in Hazleton, PA, Dottie was raised in Lebanon, PA where she graduated from Lebanon High School in 1971. She resided in Toms River, NJ for the last 20 years. Dottie worked for the the Ocean County Health Department for many years and retired in 2019. She loved to garden, read, design miniatures, relax in the sand in Wildwood, and entertain us with her quick wit, among many treasured pastimes. She was a loyal friend and an integral part of our family. We will miss her forever.

Dorothy is predeceased by her father, Michael Resuta. She is survived by her mother Dorothy Sparks (DellaCroce) and step-father Robert Sparks, her loving husband of 25 years, Martin Basti, children Morgan Silverman & husband Sean, Andrew Basti & wife Jessica, grandchildren Emily Silverman, Dakota, Olivia, and Tessa Basti, sister Debra Pagano, niece Gabrielle Pagano, her Aunt Elizabeth Leaser, Aunt AnnMarie DellaCroce, Aunt and Uncle Donna and Thomas Basti, her sisters-in-law Gabrielle Sutcliffe and Colette Basti, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and her adored pup Morris.

All services will be held in Hershey, PA where Dorothy will be laid to rest. The viewing will be held on Sunday October 11th from 5-7 PM at Hoover Funeral Home, 88 Lucy Avenue, Hershey, PA. Church service will be held Monday October 12th at 11:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 359 W. Areba Avenue, Hershey, PA followed by the burial at Hershey Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey
88 Lucy Ave.
Hershey, PA 17033
(717) 533-7700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
I am heartbroken with the news of Dots passing. We worked many years together and were friends. Many lunches together at Dots house with her and Morris.
Much love and comfort tok her family whom she loved very much
Lisa Salesi
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved