Dorothy S George
Brick - Dorothy George 90 of Brick died Sunday April 28, 2019 at Shorrock Gardens after a long illness. Born in Union Beach, she resided in Red Bank for 25 years,then moved to Lakehurst in 1986.She was a past member of Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary, and United Methodist Women of Lakehurst & Red Bank.She was a very kind and giving person. She is predeceased by her husband Anthony in 1997. Surviving is her son Anthony George,Long Branch,NJ daughters,Barbara George,North Charleston,SC, Pamela Bailey,Port St Lucie,FL,Linda DePonte,Brick NJ seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren,sisters Joan Delage,Emma Paradise, and Janice Anderson all of NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation, PO Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003 For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 30, 2019