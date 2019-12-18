Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
706 Highway 35 North
Lavallette, NJ 08735
(732) 793-9000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
706 Highway 35 North
Lavallette, NJ 08735
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina
Lavallette, NJ
Lavallette - Dorothy S. Peeney (nee Shestko), 87, of Lavallette, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ, she raised her family in Fanwood, NJ and spent her summers in Lavallette since 1972 before becoming a full time resident in 2011. A graduate of Kean University, Dorothy was employed by the Middlesex Regional Educational Services Commission as a Speech Therapist. She volunteered as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, was an avid gardener, lover of literature, a member of the Fanwood Senior Club, as well as the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Art Association, a parishioner of St. Bartholomew the Apostle Church in Scotch Plains, NJ, and most recently, a parishioner of St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina in Lavallette, NJ. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband James; sons Timothy and his partner Andrew Capasso of Brooklyn, NY, and Thomas and his wife Christina of Scotch Plains, NJ; her daughter Jennifer and her husband John Richardson of Branchburg, NJ; sister Ilene and her husband Edward Bulanowski of Mantoloking, NJ; and five grandchildren: Michael, Matthew, Katelyn, Thomas, and Lauren. She is preceded in death by her parents Francis "Frank" and Marion Shestko, and her sister, Marion Zanet and her husband John Zanet. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 706 Highway 35 N, Lavallette, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina, Lavallette, NJ. Committal will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
